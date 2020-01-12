It doesn’t take much to fuel the raise the intensity level with Collinsville and Skiatook meet in athletics.
So when the two schools were forced to share the Class 5A state tournament wrestling title after each team finished the two-day event last winter with identical scores of 137 points inside the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, just the fourth such instance ever in the history of the state, the outcome only added fuel to the fire that is the Highway 20 rivalry.
“Everybody knows we tied,” said Collinsville coach Wes Harding. “It was kind controversial on how it happened. There’s already a regular rivalry with Collinsville and Skiatook in any sport.”
The Cardinals have remained the standard bearer in 5A during their historic run of eight team state championships in the last nine seasons. But Skiatook is the latest school to threaten Collinsville’s supremacy in the sport.
The Bulldogs not only claimed a piece of their first team state title since 1987, they also won both dual state and the regional team title last season. Skiatook has also won the last two regular season duals against the Cardinals, the latter a 39-31 decision a year ago on the Bulldogs’ home mat.
Collinsville will look to reclaim bragging rights when it hosts Skiatook Tuesday. The junior high dual is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by the varsity. With each team returning the core of their squads from a season ago, the latest edition of the rivalry once again figures to be intriguing.
“Everybody’s looking forward to the dual,” Harding said. “They always want to beat us. We always want to beat them.”
The Cardinals entered this week following a second place finish in the Cushing Invitational, despite being without the services of defending state champions Cameron Steed and Caleb Tanner, who both claimed individual titles during last month’s Kansas City Stampede. Collinsville finished behind only nationally-ranked Allen, Texas, in the team standings.
Collinsville still crowned three champions at Cushing as sophomores Troy Spratley, Jordan Williams and Drake Acklin, who took Tanner’s place at 138 pounds, each won their respective weight classes. Spratley scored bonus points in all four of his matches while Williams, who suffered his first high school loss last month at KC, bounced back with a dominant showing in Cushing at 126.
The Cardinals also claimed a pair of dual wins last week. Collinsville traveled to Sand Springs and defeated the Sandites, 34-15, two days after they knocked off Neosho, Missouri, 46-28.
Spratley, Williams and Wyatt Hartley each collected pins against Sand Springs while Acklin, Kolten Allphin, Jeran Seabolt, Brayden Gilkey and Baylor Weathers tallied wins as well. Collinsville jumped out to a 31-6 lead against Neosho as the Cardinals racked up five consecutive match wins and rolled to the dual win.