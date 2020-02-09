Armed with maybe the best lower-weight lineup Wes Harding has ever coached at Collinsville, the Cardinals are once again a favorite at this weekend’s Class 5A dual state tournament.
Collinsville will bring its No. 1 ranking and five returning state champions from a year ago into the Stride Bank Center in Enid. What the Cardinals hope to return home with is the program’s first dual state title in five years.
Harding’s crew already has dual victories over No. 2 Skiatook and Neosho, Missouri, one of the top programs from the Show Me State. Collinsville had lost the prior four duals to Neosho and two to the Highway 20 rival Bulldogs.
“They’ve all come out and wrestled to win this season,” Harding said. “That’s what we’ve got to do if we’re going to win a state title.”
The Cardinals, who hold a 10-1 record in duals this season, suffered their lone defeat Jan. 30 to No. 4 Glenpool, 36-33. Collinsville led by three going into the final match but had to forfeit at 106 pounds.
Harding said the defeat could serve as motivation for the Cardinals during the postseason.
“Sometimes losing can be beneficial for you,” he said. “It can be a wake-up call.”
After Shawnee hosted dual state the last several years, dual state is moving to a new location this year in Enid. Collinsville wrestled at the same venue when it competed in the Mid-America Nationals back in December. Tony Spratley and Jordan Williams came away with tournament titles as the Cardinals finished behind only Tuttle and Mustang in the team standings.
“I liked Shawnee but Enid is a good place for it too,” Harding said.
Collinsville finished second overall as Spratley, Williams, Cameron Steed and Drake Acklin each came away with tournament titles during in the Jay Hancock Memorial in Yukon in late January.
The Bulldogs, Glenpool, along with No. 3 Duncan, No. 4 Piedmont, No. 6 Pryor, No. 7 El Reno and No. 12 Altus will join Collinsville in the two-day, single-elimination tournament. Friday’s quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals on Saturday with the finals scheduled for later that night.
Harding said the key for his Cardinals will be bonus points.
“Getting pins when we need to get pins and, basically, not getting pinned,” he said.