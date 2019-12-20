comics for Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn says she'll vote to impeach President Trump Former Lincoln Christian, TU running back Reed Martin dies at 20 Petition filed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma 2 juveniles, man found dead Saturday after reported murder-suicide in Jenks Victims identified in Jenks murder-suicide promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest