comics Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 58 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular New 'Ghostbusters' movie in 2020 is set in small-town Oklahoma Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit Monday crash claims the life of 3-year-old boy Snow on Sunday, Monday? Maybe and stay tuned, forecasters say Michael Vick will be honored at the Pro Bowl. Thousands signed petitions demanding a change. promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest