comics Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 56 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Tulsa brothers picked up on child human trafficking charges Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo will write and produce Oklahoma-set Native American series for FX, will film in state 10 people hospitalized after apparently receiving insulin instead of flu shots in Bartlesville Casting call for Scorsese-DiCaprio movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' set for Tulsa, OKC Thousands of students have left TPS. Where are they going and why? promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Chef Issue Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest