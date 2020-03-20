Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE. * UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 1:30 PM FRIDAY, THE STAGE WAS 28.81 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 28.9 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 29.0 FEET, MODERATE AGRICULTURAL FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL ROADS NEAR THE MAIN CHANNEL MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. &&