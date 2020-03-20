Most Popular
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says
OK State Board of Education mandates statewide school closures amid COVID-19
