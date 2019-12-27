Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 27, 2019 @ 5:52 pm
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners
Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.