Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says
Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open
OK State Board of Education mandates statewide school closures amid COVID-19
Update: City of Tulsa orders cancellation or postponement of events with 50 people or more
Coronavirus-related cancellations, closings and event postponements
