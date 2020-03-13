Most Popular
Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says
Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open
Colorado group buys Remington Tower, plans to convert it into luxury apartments
Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home
Man killed in one car crash near Okay
