Most Popular
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
Stitt affirms it's 'not government's job' to push for restrictions on local businesses in reaction to coronavirus concerns
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
National Guard ready but not deployed: 'No need to activate,' Gov. Stitt tells Tulsa World
