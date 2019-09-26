A former Sandite and Charles Page Family Village—formerly the Widows’ Colony—resident said the program allowed her to work toward her goals and now she owns her own business, Swift Staffing Solutions.
Darcy Swift moved to Sand Springs initially when she was three and said her mother used to teach swimming lessons and coached softball and basketball. She grew up with three sisters.
“When you get older, it does have a community and family feel,” Swift said of growing up in Sand Springs. “There’s safety in that.”
She said she moved into the Family Village in the summer of 1992 when she was going through a divorce and a single parent to a son and young daughter. The Charles Page Family Village provides single mothers with all-expenses-paid housing. Swift lived there for 10 years.
“They wrapped their arms around us and embraced us,” Swift said of the community. “It allowed us to do something to make our lives better.”
Swift said her son was hospitalized and successfully treated for a tumor on his neck while they lived in the village.
While she was living in the Family Village, she also attended Northeastern State University to get a degree in hopes of a career as a licensed counselor, then for a career in Human Resources.
She married Mark Swift in 2014 and, after she’d worked in HR and for staffing companies for some time, he suggested she could start her own staffing company.
“It’s overwhelming,” Darcy said of starting her company. “Taking that step takes someone to believe in you.”
Swift Staffing Solutions opened in 2015 and, since Darcy previously worked at St. Francis and Cancer Treatment Centers, her staffing company specializes in the medical industry.
Their expertise areas include Physician, Physician Assistant, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing/Coding, Medical Front Office, Medical Records, Medical Scheduling, Medical Referrals, X-Ray Technician, Pharmacy Tech and Behavioral Tech.
For more information about Swift Staffing Solutions, contact 918-794-4228.
Darcy said while she and her husband moved to Tulsa in recent years, they still go to church in Sand Springs and regularly contribute to the village.