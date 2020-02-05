Tahlequah journalist Rebecca Nagle, whose podcast "This Land" focuses on stories about Native rights, is one of two recipients of the 2020 American Mosiac Journalism Prize, presented by the Heising-Simons Foundation.
Nagle and co-winner Darcy Cousteau, a writer and photo essayist based in Washington, D.C. and the rural Arkansas Ozarks, will each receive a $100,000 cash prize
The prize recognizes excellence in long-form, narrative, or deep reporting about underrepresented and/or misrepresented groups in the United States. It recognizes journalism’s ability to foster understanding and aims to support freelance journalists.
A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Nagle frequently writes about Native American issues including tribal sovereignty, representation in culture and media, cultural appropriation, and violence against women.
Her prize-winning podcast “This Land” focused on the case of Carpenter v. Murphy, a U.S. Supreme Court case about the treaty and land rights of five tribes in Oklahoma.
“Though our stories are foundational to this country, most often contemporary Native Americans are erased from the news and mainstream media,” Nagle said in a statement. “With ‘This Land’ I wanted listeners to learn not only about one Supreme Court case, but about tribal sovereignty and the ongoing fight for Native rights in this country. I am humbled and honored to get this award and hope it serves as an example to media outlets and editors that people are ready to hear Native stories.”
Courteau has written about the Ozarks, life in a low-income, high-crime neighborhood in D.C., and dog sledding in the Alaskan wilderness. Her long-form story “Mireya’s Third Crossing,” published in The Atlantic, follows a Mexican woman on her journey to attain a visa after living unauthorized in the U.S. for 25 years.
“I’m interested in how economic and political forces bear on individual lives,” Courteau said. “But more than that I’m interested in our relationships to faith, work, land, and animals, what we’ll barter for some freedom, and how we come to terms with solitude. I’m grateful to those people, many of them very private, who have revealed their stories to me.”
For more information about the American Mosaic Journalism Prize: hsfoundation.org/prize.