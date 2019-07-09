Breaking
Maj. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, has partnered with golf legend Jack Nicklaus to overhaul and redesign Grand Haven Golf Club, working to rebrand the club into American Dunes, which will serve as a second home for the organization.
