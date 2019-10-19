SHAWNEE — With offense at a premium Saturday night in the Class 6A state championship game, Edmond Memorial needed just one key rally to bring home its first fast-pitch state softball championship in 26 years.
Beth McAnally’s two-run double keyed a three-run fifth inning for the Bulldogs. Ryley Watkins added a sacrifice fly and pitcher Jill Dickson scattered four hits to lead Edmond Memorial to a 3-2 victory over Owasso at the Ballfields in Firelake.
“That’s all I needed was a hit to the outfield,” said McAnally, who went 2-for-3. “It didn’t need to be a base hit. It just needed to be hit to score my sister (Leah McAnally), who was on third. It didn’t need to be anything special, just a hit. And then it was something special.”
No. 7-seeded Edmond Memorial (28-8) claimed its third state title in program history and first since 1993. Fifth-seed Owasso (26-14) was making its first championship-game appearance in eight years and gunning for the program’s second fast-pitch title.
Junior pitcher Lily Shaw, who played a key role in Owasso’s wins over Westmoore and Broken Arrow in the first two rounds, took the loss, despite allowing just four hits. Shaw also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, her third home run in as many games and two RBIs.
“Lily did great,” Owasso coach Shane Eicher said. “They had the one big hit and that got the momentum to them. It was just one inning.”
Shaw gave the Rams a 1-0 lead when she led off the bottom of the second with a solo shot over the right-field wall. In the circle, Shaw allowed just one hit through the first four innings and also benefited from a couple of defensive gems.
The first two Bulldogs batters reached in the second when Shaw hit Mandi Lemon and walked Leah McAnally. But third baseman Payton Compton caught a Mia Holliman bunt and doubled off the runner at first as Owasso escaped the threat. Center fielder Teigan Denny made a diving catch on a ball hit by Lemon to end the fourth.
“We made some great plays to save some runs. They made some plays,” Eicher said. “It was a great game.”
McAnally led off the Bulldogs fifth-inning rally with a single to left. Avery Flaming drew a walk and Caylor Cole executed a safety squeeze to load the bases with one out. Beth McAnally then drilled a ball to deep center to bring in two runners for a 2-1 lead. Watkins made it a two-run cushion with her fly ball to left.
Owasso second baseman Calee Gregory saved another possible run when she snagged a ball smashed by Emersen Heron to end the fifth with the Rams trailing 3-1.
“We didn’t beat ourselves,” Eicher said. “They just had the big hit.”
Owasso cut the deficit to one in the sixth when Compton reached on a dropped third strike with one out and scored on Shaw’s double down the left-field line. The Rams looked like they had a chance for more with runners on first and second and one out. But Heron gloved Gregory’s liner and stepped on the base for an inning-ending double play.
Allene Dennis drew a two-out walk in the seventh before Dickson retired the final batter to end the game.
Class 6A
Ballfields at Firelake, Shawnee
Quarterfinals Thursday
Edmond Memorial 9, Deer Creek 3
Moore 8, Sand Springs 7
Broken Arrow 8, Union 1
Owasso 4, Westmoore 3
Semifinals Friday
Edmond Memorial 8, Moore 0
Owasso 8, Broken Arrow 5
Championship Saturday
Edmond Memorial 3, Owasso 2
Linescore
Edmond Memorial 3, Owasso 2
Ed. Memorial 000 030 0 — 3 4 1
Owasso 010 001 0 — 2 4 0
Dickson and L. McAnally; Shaw and Ahmed. W: Dickson. L: Shaw. 2B: B.McAnally, Ahmed, Shaw. HR: Shaw.