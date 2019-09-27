OWASSO — Even after a dominating performance Friday night against No. 3 Union, Owasso standout running back Isaiah Jacobs was not satisfied with his team.
“I think we had too many mistakes,” Jacob said. “I don’t think we’re a complete team yet. I think we can be 10 times better.”
The Class 6AI top-ranked Rams certainly were good enough in their District 6AI-2 opener. Jacobs rushed for 183 yards, led all Rams receivers with 55 yards and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Dugger threw for three TDs, as Owasso thumped Union 34-10 in front of a crowd of 9,600 at Owasso Stadium.
Owasso (4-0, 1-0 6AI-2) notched its first home win over the Redskins (1-3, 0-1) since 1986. Union had won the 10 previous meetings in Owasso.
“I’m really proud with the way we came out and fought,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “We executed well in the first half in a lot of areas. We’ve still got plenty of room to get better. But, boy, I love the way we came out tonight.”
The Rams scored on four consecutive first-half possessions to forge a 27-3 halftime lead.
After taking over inside Union territory, Dugger got the fireworks going with a play-action fake handoff that led to a 40-yard pass to Trey Goins. Jacobs scored on the next play from 7 yards for a 7-3 lead with 46 seconds left in the first quarter.
Owasso’s next series lasted just two plays, as Payton Lusk hauled in a 46-yard pass. Mario Kirby followed by catching a screen pass and turning it into a 31-yard TD.
Sophomore safety Gage Laney grabbed his team-leading third interception of the season, which he returned deep into Union territory. Six plays later, Dugger found Ronnie Thomas all alone for a 2-yard TD pass.
The Rams then turned Union over on downs at the Owasso 25-yard line. On the next play, Jacobs made one cut and ran nearly untouched for a 75-yard TD and a 27-3 lead with 5:55 remaining in the second quarter.
Owasso’s offense averaged 10 yards per play on 26 snaps in the first half. The Rams defense limited Union to 89 yards on 35 first-half snaps.
“You can keep putting up points if you keep getting the offense back on the field,” Blankenship said. “The defense played really well.”
Jacobs scored Owasso’s final touchdown when Dugger found him on a wheel route on a 41-yard pass with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Dugger completed 8-of-18 passes for 183 yards.
Avante Wilkins accounted for Union’s lone touchdown with a 13-yard run with 1:32 remaining in the third.