OWASSO — Rejoice Christian senior quarterback Riley Walker sees his father, Mike, as a role model.
One night prior to the Class A No. 2-ranked Eagles hosting Haskell in their final nondistrict game, the elder Walker and other fathers of Eagles seniors took turns sharing special messages they had for their sons as part Dad’s Night at Rejoice Stadium.
“It was really special to me,” the Rejoice signal-caller said. “My dad is not someone who is real emotional. He talked about the man I’m becoming and past memories.”
Inspired by his father’s words, Walker completed 13-of-16 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns Friday night. He added a rushing TD, as well, as Rejoice scored on all eight of its offensive possessions in a 61-6 rout.
“We came out pretty hot,” said Walker, whose team improved to 3-0. “We were explosive and got the defense on their heels.”
Gage Barham caught six passes for 112 yards and two TDs. Clint Hurst had four receptions for 99 yards. Grady James had two TD receptions, as well, for the Eagles, who were without one of their top receivers in Cole Hill. Hill sat out because of bursitis.
Nate Anderson rushed for 84 yards on eight carries and scored twice. Rejoice racked up an efficient 385 yards of offense on just 33 snaps.
The Eagles, who led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 41-0 by halftime, also benefited from favorable field position. Each of Rejoice’s first four scoring drives started in Haskell territory.
Rejoice limited Haskell (1-2) to 99 yards of total offense.
“We prepared for them like it was the state championship,” said Eagles senior defensive end Duke Curtis, who had two sacks and four tackles for loss. “Every day we came in and practiced harder and harder.”
Working with the big halftime lead, freshman Chance Wilson started the third quarter with a bang when he returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a TD.
Fellow freshman Peyton Cole accounted for Rejoice’s other TD with a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Zane Adams got the Haymakers on the scoreboard with a 5-yard TD run near the end of the third quarter.
Lashawn Bell led Haskell on the ground with 64 yards.
Rejoice won its 16th consecutive regular-season game, a streak that included a 61-28 win at Haskell last season.
Despite the lopsided outcome of the earlier meeting, Eagles coach Brent Marley preached to his team throughout the week about not overlooking the Haymakers.
“Haskell had our attention,” Marley said. “They’re a good football team. They have good athletes and they can run the ball well.”