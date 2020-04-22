Several Rogers State University nursing students from Owasso have received needed financial assistance in the wake of COVID-19.
The transition to digital classes at area colleges like RSU has caused unknown challenges for students and staff, with the Claremore campus’ nursing department, one of the largest academic programs at the school, facing a major impact from the pandemic.
Students were required to complete examinations online, but needed to purchase a digital proctoring service to protect the integrity of the tests, which came as an unplanned expense for many of them.
“We normally give major, high-stakes exams in a very secure and tightly proctored room with two faculty in each room,” Dr. Carla Lynch, head of the Department of Health Sciences and Nursing, said in a release. “There were four more exams to administer for 164 students. We were looking at a cost of more than $100 per student.”
After already spending several thousands of dollars to purchase virtual clinical software for every student, the department turned to the Rogers State University Foundation’s newly created student emergency initiative, the Hillcat Heroes Fund, for help.
The Foundation, through the support of alumni and others, recently established Hillcat Heroes to assist students who are experiencing severe financial distress caused by the effects of the coronavirus.
Nursing students like Maria Silverio and Madison Hackett were among 10 Owasso residents to receive technology grants from the program to assist them with their exams.
“I am so happy that RSU and the nursing program are making so many efforts to allow us to finish the program strong,” Silverio said. “The donations for testing has greatly helped many students with financial struggles since many of us are unable to work right now.”
Hackett added, “These generous donations allowed for testing fees to be waived and have made it possible for current students to be able to test online, at home. I will always remember and be thankful for those that continue to go out of their way to help others.”
Other Owasso students in RSU’s nursing program who received financial assistance from Hillcat Heroes include: Kelsey Bellmeyer, Courtney Brown, Diana Fly, Jocelyn Forrest, Janis Lee, Kaley Slagle, Charles Weeks and Matt Zodrow.
In addition to supporting online proctoring needs for nursing students, Hillcat Heroes has provided technology grants to more than 40 students transitioning to remote delivery of classes. Students who have lost employment and needed assistance with tuition and fees, housing and other needs, also have been awarded grants.
“Everyone has seen television footage or read accounts of nurses on the front lines of this fight, providing aid to patients in the most challenging of conditions,” RSU President Dr. Larry Rice said in the release. “These donors understood the need to support these students, some who within a few months will graduate and be in similar situations serving our communities as nurses.”