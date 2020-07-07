Twenty Owasso residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The President’s Honor Roll included: Kaylie Barnard, global education; Ashley Barnett, studio art; Tess Batchelor, nursing; Dakota Clark, biology; Taylor Cunningham, finance; Mason Downs, finance; Anna Harmon, biochemistry; Morgan Krispense, nursing; Avery Miller, political science; Noah Sanders, clinical health; and Emily Wall, English education.
The Dean’s Honor Roll included: Camden Andrews, practical theology; Samuel Anquoe, psychology pre-counseling; Sydney Boudreaux, criminal justice; Connor Bryant, media; Katherine Holcomb, special education and elementary education; Allie Morton, clinical health; Matthew Musser, psychology pre-counseling; Konner Shields, nursing; and Cody Tooley, religion.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a GPA from 3.4 to 3.69.