OBU

Oklahoma Baptist University COURTESY OBU

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Twenty Owasso residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.

The President’s Honor Roll included: Kaylie Barnard, global education; Ashley Barnett, studio art; Tess Batchelor, nursing; Dakota Clark, biology; Taylor Cunningham, finance; Mason Downs, finance; Anna Harmon, biochemistry; Morgan Krispense, nursing; Avery Miller, political science; Noah Sanders, clinical health; and Emily Wall, English education.

The Dean’s Honor Roll included: Camden Andrews, practical theology; Samuel Anquoe, psychology pre-counseling; Sydney Boudreaux, criminal justice; Connor Bryant, media; Katherine Holcomb, special education and elementary education; Allie Morton, clinical health; Matthew Musser, psychology pre-counseling; Konner Shields, nursing; and Cody Tooley, religion.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a GPA from 3.4 to 3.69.

Tags