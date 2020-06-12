The City of Owasso on Thursday, June 11, held its 2020 Owasso Economic Summit.
The virtual meeting hosted economist Mark Snead with Oklahoma City-based RegionTrack Inc., who forecasted Owasso’s economic relevance and viability on the heels of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Snead said Owasso’s economy will face significant headwinds in 2020 as the nation and state struggle against both the ongoing pandemic and the collapse in the oil and gas sector. Despite the overhang, he said, Owasso remains well positioned to weather the economic storm in coming quarters.
Snead presented the following key takeaways specific to Owasso’s economic outlook moving into the latter part of the year and into 2021.
The state’s jobless rate increased from 2.9% in March to 13.7% in April.
Owasso’s unemployment rate bounced to 14.0%, well below the 16.2% rate for the city of Tulsa and 15.0% rate for the Tulsa metro area, but slightly above the state rate. The continued rise in initial unemployment claims suggests that the state jobless rate will rise further and could exceed 15% for May.
The state and many local regions are expected to post sharply slowing or declining tax revenue across the remainder of 2020.
However, year-to-date through April 2020, Owasso’s combined sales and use tax base posted a 6.0% gain relative to the same four months in 2019, the fifth best performance among the state’s 30 largest city retail markets. This compares to a 2.3% decline for the city of Tulsa and a 5.7% decline at the state level through the first four months of 2020.
In the most recent monthly data for April, Owasso’s combined sales and use tax base posted a 2.0% gain relative to April 2019.
This compares to a steep 13.4% decline for the city of Tulsa and a 10.8% decline at the state level. RegionTrack’s current outlook suggests that growth in the city’s combined sales and use tax base will fall by 1.1% in 2020.
Owasso’s overall economy has traditionally outperformed the state and the Tulsa metro area during slowdowns.
RegionTrack anticipates that Owasso will once again outperform the state and Tulsa region in this slowdown. Hiring in Owasso continues to far outpace the Tulsa metro trend going into the slowdown. In the expansion period from 2011 to 2019 period, jobs located within Owasso increased 2.1% annually, nearly double the 1.2% gain for the Tulsa metro area. The number of workers residing in Owasso expanded 2.8% annually in the period, more than double the 1.2% gain for the overall metro area.
Total local employment in Owasso reached a record level in 2019 at an estimated 13,450 jobs.
This marks the seventh consecutive year of local job growth. In 2019, more than 1,000 business establishments are estimated to operate within Owasso with a total annual payroll of more than $400 million annually.
Census population estimates for 2019 suggest a gain of 0.8% for the city (191 new residents), a repeat of the 0.8% gain in 2018.
RegionTrack’s estimate for 2020 suggests that Owasso population growth will slow to only 0.5% as household mobility is hampered by the slowdown. Nevertheless, Owasso is expected to far outpace population gains at the state and Tulsa metro levels.
Rising multi-family development pushed total new housing units to 150 for 2019, exceeding the 130 total units permitted in 2018.
Recent gains in total units have closely tracked overall population gains the past five years and suggest no sign of overbuilding in the region going into the slowdown. Annual net assessed property in Owasso reached a total of $396.2 million in fiscal year 2019. This represents a 1.0% gain over 2018 following the rapid 8.4% gain posted in 2018.
Continued local bank deposit growth remains consistent with Owasso’s growth trajectory.
Deposits held by Owasso bank branches increased 3.1% in 2019, a slowing from the rapid 12.4% gain in 2018. Local bank branches in Owasso now hold approximately $835 million in household and business demand deposits.