The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the school’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
Twenty students from Owasso and seven from Collinsville made the honorary lists at the Edmond-based campus.
Owasso
President’s Honor Roll: Mackinlee Allen, Jack Cheatham, Kaylee Collins, Emm Fike, Ashley Jimenez, Claire Mantle, Taylor Neuss, Madison O'Dell, Paige Patterson, Malia Sherwood, Kaylee Swinford and Hannah Turner
Dean’s Honor Roll: Lauren Batson, Alexander Chapman, McKenzie Crowley, Jake Enzbrenner, Dereian Nash, Taylor Riley, Avery Villines and Eric Wall
Collinsville
President’s Honor Roll: Regan Brewer and Remington Young
Dean’s Honor Roll: Samantha Harp, Talita Kamletz, Mikayla Montoya, Bailey Reed and Madison Stoffel
For the spring 2020 semester, 1,692 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA. Additionally, 2,092 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.