Sixty-five Owasso High School seniors were recently named Oklahoma Academic Scholars.
The Oklahoma Academic Scholar program recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of graduating seniors.
Scholars must accumulate a minimum GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale or be in the top 10% of their graduation class, as well as achieve a 27 composite score on the ACT or a 1220 combined reading and mathematics score on the SAT.
Notable students receive a certificate of recognition from the State Board of Education and the local high school, a gold seal affixed to their diploma and the honor recorded on their official transcript.
Owasso students in the Class of 2020 to earn this honor include: Aidan Andreoli, Cora Andreoli, Claire Barrett, Melanie Beeson, Kristen Bird, Jessica Bottger, Ashley Bunten, Brianna Bushong, Danielle Camacho, Blake Cross, Cambrie Deardorff, Joshua Derr, Caden Dodd, Preston Dunbar, Kailey Farris, Maddisen Foster, Sean Freymiller, Kaleb Gardner, Zackary Gunter, Gabriel Hanson, Ash Harbert, Kali Hasselbringm Haydon Hasty Grant, Clayton Hearn, Madalyn Heinrichs, Lily Hester, Kaden Hicks, Jenna Holderman, Alec Howard, Briana Howard, Gabriel Kessler, Kelsey Korb and Niara Kwanza.
Others include: Samuel Lee, Mary Leeviraphan, Katherine Lesicka, Ashur Lewis, Ronan Locker, Morgan Meyer, Drew Milligan, Dallas Moore, Brigitte Mulvaney, Jennifer Nantz, Gregory Pitts, Marysa Rake, Hannah Robbins, Eden Rodriguez, Ryan Rodriguez, Victoria Rooney, Logan Schofield, Jackson Shipley, Easton Stocksen, Bryan Struble, Benjamin Swanson, James Sweeny, Natalie Thornton, Piper Tingleaf, Katheryn Turner, Mark Turner, Maxwell Vanatta, Helena Walker, Elizabeth Weyl, Skyler White, Claire Wintle and Zackary Wright.