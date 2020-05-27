UCO Photo Services.

University of Central Oklahoma. Courtesy of UCO Photo Services

The University of Central Oklahoma celebrated the achievements of this year’s graduates, earlier in May.

UCO’s Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, held on May 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, honored 1,458 graduates, including seven Owasso students.

The ceremony included a reading of each graduate’s name and remarks from UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar. Students also had the opportunity to personalize a graduation slide with a photo and personal message that was shown during the event.

The following Owasso students were honored as part of the online event:

Undergraduate

Dereian Nash, BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice

Paris Goodwin, BA, Strategic Communications

Sarah Raney, AAS, Contemporary Music Production

Talita Kamletz, AAS, Contemporary Music Production

Taylor O’Dell, BBA, Finance

Graduate

Ashley Hale, with honors, MA, Psychology - School Psychology

Malia Sherwood, with honors, MM, Music - Vocal Pedagogy