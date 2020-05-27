The University of Central Oklahoma celebrated the achievements of this year’s graduates, earlier in May.
UCO’s Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, held on May 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, honored 1,458 graduates, including seven Owasso students.
The ceremony included a reading of each graduate’s name and remarks from UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar. Students also had the opportunity to personalize a graduation slide with a photo and personal message that was shown during the event.
The following Owasso students were honored as part of the online event:
Undergraduate
• Dereian Nash, BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice
• Paris Goodwin, BA, Strategic Communications
• Sarah Raney, AAS, Contemporary Music Production
• Talita Kamletz, AAS, Contemporary Music Production
• Taylor O’Dell, BBA, Finance
Graduate
• Ashley Hale, with honors, MA, Psychology - School Psychology
• Malia Sherwood, with honors, MM, Music - Vocal Pedagogy