Two local pastors are breaking down the walls of denominational divide.
Rev. Christopher Waters at Saint Paul’s Anglican and Bill Ascol at Bethel Baptist Church have teamed up in a unique way to share resources and spread the gospel.
Ascol recently leased two large unused storage rooms to Waters, who turned them into a chapel and fellowship hall for his congregation to use on Sundays.
Saint Paul’s, comprised of around 30 people, occupied a space at Trinity House over the last year-and-a-half before transitioning to Bethel. Prior to Trinity, Waters’ church convened at the chapel at Mowery Funeral Service for 10 years.
Waters was in need of a new space earlier this year when he reached out to Ascol, a longtime friend and pastoral colleague, to discuss utilizing a portion of Bethel’s facilities.
“A friend said, ‘I think you need to go talk to Bill at Bethel,’” Waters said. “I wasn’t sure if that was right or not, but I eventually just gave Bill a call and said, ‘Can we sit down and talk?’.”
The two ministers met and worked out a plan that would allow both congregations to host their classes and services separately but around the same times without interrupting the direction of each.
“Here, we have a facility large enough that’s paid for that we don’t need all of,” Ascol said. “I pitched the idea to our pastoral ministries team. We just prayed through this whole matter, and it was a good fit.”
Saint Paul’s new chapel includes a soundboard area, two full sections of seats, a pulpit, an altar, two large TV screens and a small backstage area.
Since taking up residence at Bethel, Waters and his team have joined Ascol and his staff in not only ministering to the community, but contributing to the upkeep and maintenance of the building as well.
“The relationship has been awesome,” Waters said. “We have been incredibly blessed by them, and we have tried to be a blessing as well … it’s just been great.”
Ascol added, “They’ve taken sense of ownership in the whole facility. It’s just a splendid area now, so everything that they have touched here has been a vast improvement of what stood before, so we like the arrangement.”
What’s more, the two pastors – a Baptist and an Anglican – are using this integration to encourage other churchgoers to break down the walls of denomination in society today.
“The facility, while it has Bethel Baptist Church on it, it belongs to God, this all belongs to God,” Ascol said, “so we like to think in terms of a gospel resource center.
“Our attitude here is it’s poor stewardship for us to have something we’re not using if someone has a need. I think it’s a biblical principal … We want to extend hospitality, and that’s what we see ourselves doing, is to be hospitable as Christians.”
Waters said he’s looking forward to the continued fellowship and outreach shaped from the partnership found in Ascol and his welcoming congregation.
“(God) has always taken care of us, He’s always provided for us a place, He’s provided everything we’ve needed to do ministry,” Waters said, “and everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve tried to leave the place better than when we’ve first found it.”