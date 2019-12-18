Christmas came early for twin brothers Zach and Eli Barnes.
The two 14-year-old Owasso freshmen received a heartwarming surprise from their mother, Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Melissa Barnes, last weekend after she returned home from a 279-day deployment in Iraq.
Melissa and her husband Mike Barnes, an Owasso police officer, wanted to surprise their sons — Zach, who plays tuba for the Pride of Owasso, and Eli, a Boy Scout — after learning that she would return home earlier than expected.
The couple worked with Owasso Band Director Chris Harris to coordinate the reunion during a rehearsal on Saturday, Dec. 14, for the group’s sixth Rose Bowl performance in January.
Melissa landed in Tulsa about an hour before the band finished, so they chose the site of the practice, a service road next to Rejoice Christian School, as the perfect time and location to pull it off.
Harris said he and his team aligned all the buses on the route so that no one would see Melissa arriving before the big reveal. After playing all five military marches, with the Army’s saved for last, Melissa made her big debut.
“When we finished that up, she walked out, and (Zach) who had just been playing tuba … looked straight over and realized it was her,” Harris said, “and it was one of those magical moments that you’ve seen in videos before.”
Melissa served as the administration officer-in-charge at Erbil Air Base, located in the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, where she tracked reports for 3,600 Coalition military and civilian personnel.
On site since spring, she oversaw individuals from more than 50 distinct military and civilian organizations across 13 different countries to support the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led multinational mission launched in 2014 to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
Melissa, who has served in the military for 29 years, said she played up the façade for Zach and Eli after she touched down on American soil by pretending to still be at her post overseas.
“I was just so anxious to see the boys,” she said. “I really wanted to surprise them, so I continued to text message them as if I was still deployed, that way it wouldn’t spoil the surprise.”
Once in Owasso, Melissa took to the band’s route and prepared for the big reveal until the moment finally came to lock eyes with her unsuspecting sons.
“It meant relief; it meant I was home again, because it was a long 279 days, so I was super excited to see them,” she said. “It just felt really good to be home.”
Zach, who was playing tuba at the time, said he had to do a double-take before realizing his mother was standing amid the troop greeting him with a warm smile.
“At first when I saw her through the crowd, I didn’t think it was her, and when I did I felt like I was dreaming,” he said. “It means a lot to have her home, and to know she’s safe. I’m very happy for her and also very proud.”
Eli added, “It means a lot to have her home because we missed her so much, and now when we do stuff we can do it as a whole family. I was also really happy she was back and that we could have a couple months to spend time with her.”
Now that she’s back home, Melissa said she plans to return to her full-time job working with the brigade engineers at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri starting in February.
When asked about her timely homecoming to the states, Melissa replied, “I missed Owasso, I missed being in Oklahoma and I missed my family.”
Mike added, “We’re glad she’s home. This is her first deployment, so we’re very proud of her.”