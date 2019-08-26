The City of Collinsville is making progress on a major expansion project for Highway 20 thanks to the efforts of surrounding municipalities.
Crews from Edmond, Pryor, Claremore, Siloam Springs and the Grand River Dam Authority have offered to help Collinsville staff complete the necessary utility work for the project so they can move forward with construction.
Utilities were initially awarded for water and sewer, but only one bid was submitted for electric, which came in over $200,000 more than the approved engineering estimate. Likewise, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation gave the City of Collinsville a tighter timeline to complete that portion of the renovations.
The work entails moving all the water and sewer lines, as well as more than 86 electric power poles currently in place. With a project of this magnitude, City crews would not have been able to complete it on time without the help of the other cities.
City officials decided to reach out to the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma to request assistance through its Mutual Aid Agreement. This program was established to provide a method for electric utilities that sustain physical damage from natural disasters to obtain emergency assistance in the form of personnel, equipment and materials from other utilities. The agreement also includes linework in the case of highway expansion and other major projects.
Crews from the five cities that responded have been working 12-hour days, seven days a week to meet the Oct. 20 deadline. Some personnel are even working their regular 40-hour weeks in their hometowns and coming to Collinsville to clock in an additional 24 hours on the weekends.
“We look out for each other,” said Wes Bennett, state lineworker coordinator for Oklahoma Mutual Aid. “It’s the epitome of teamwork.”
Bennett explained that bringing his crews to Collinsville is great experience for both his apprentice linesmen and journeymen.
“Although (it) is a different type of work, it’s a great way to prepare them for upcoming hurricane season, in which we get called out a lot to offer assistance with mutual aid through the American Public Power Association,” he said.
Being a Public Power Community, the City of Collinsville has also been involved in sending its own crews to aid other communities in times of need.
Had Mutual Aid not stepped in, the Highway 20 widening project could have been jeopardized with over $27 million at stake.
“The City of Collinsville, city manager, City Council and myself are very appreciative of our sister cities coming to provide mutual aid to the City of Collinsville,” said Craig Stokes, assistant city manager of operations. “It shows just what kind of association we’re involved in when they care enough to take care of us in time of need.”
The Mutual Aid Agreement requires the City of Collinsville to pay the wages, lodging accommodations and food allowances for all workers lending aid. Area restaurants have also stepped in to ensure the personnel are fed during their stay.
Weather permitting, the bulk of the work is expected to be completed before Labor Day. Once the work is completed, ODOT plans to put the project out for bid in the late fall 2019 for construction to begin in early spring 2020.
For more information about this project and others, visit cityofcollinsville.com.