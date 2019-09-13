Owasso teacher Zena Lewis is making young explorers out of her students.
The seventh-grade geography instructor is one of 24 educators nationwide who have been selected to take part in National Geographic’s Explorer Connections collaborative program.
Explorer Connections offers an interactive video series that digitally connects classrooms around the world with real National Geographic explorers through live events.
The exclusive sessions give travelers an opportunity to bring science and exploration to life by sharing their exciting stories and answering students’ questions in different locations across the country and around the globe.
Lewis, who is a National Geographic Certified Educator, added the series to her curriculum as a means to educate her students in a more engaging and entertaining way.
“I want my classes to be interesting to me, because if they’re not to me, they sure won’t be for the kids, and so I decided to apply,” she said.
Lewis hosted her first webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with Patrick Smallhorn West, a marine biologist who lives on a 28-foot boat in the Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific. He shared his experiences as well as some helpful information about ocean life.
Around 150 students are currently enrolled in Explorer Classroom, including Dylan Rush and Jordyn Lakey, who said they enjoyed listening to West in this week’s inaugural broadcast.
“I visited the ocean a few times, and I like the ocean,” Rush said. “How (Patrick) analyzes the coral reefs, and his boat, how big it is, it surprised me.”
Lakey added, “I’ve gained that they use a lot of equipment underwater. What really drew me in is how you can discover new things … and real life underwater like the coral and the fish.”
During the videos, Lewis’ students get to participate in various classroom activities and access a collection of educational resources to maximize their learning potential.
“I think it’s given them a lens to see the world,” she said. “Many of the kids have never seen an ocean, and they may never have that opportunity. I hope that by doing this, I’m providing an avenue (for that).”
What’s more, Lewis also gets to engage in two-way professional development with the explorers, learning more about their field and then sharing her expertise with them.
“This opportunity has changed how I teach this year,” she said. “This has just given me life to the energy that I have as an educator. The collaboration and the resources that National Geographic has provided has really allowed me to do my job better.”
Lewis said she will host a new video on different weeks through the end of the school year, which will culminate in her students presenting a final project of everything they’ve learned to National Geographic.
For more information about the Explorer Connections program, visit nationalgeographic.org/education/explorer-connections.