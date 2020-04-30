Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing is set to make a patriotic pass over several area hospitals, including Bailey Medical Center and Ascension St. John in Owasso, Thursday and Friday.
The flyovers, scheduled for various times during the two days, will serve to salute and thank local healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel working the front lines to fight COVID-19.
Four F-16 fighter jets will soar over 32 select hospitals in the northeast part of the state, including both Owasso hospitals at 3:04 p.m. on Thursday.
“This is our way of showing our gratitude and thanks to (those) who are selflessly and tirelessly working to keep Oklahoma safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said in a release. “Thank you for your service to the people of our great state, and for showing how strong Oklahoma can be when we are all working together.”
Residents of the area are encouraged to follow CDC prevention guidelines of promoting social distancing and wearing a facemask while in public to view the flyover.
The 138th FW, the second largest F-16 Air National Guard Fighter Wing in the nation, has deployed in support of Operations Provide Comfort, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.