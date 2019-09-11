Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of one of the most horrific events in American history. But for at least one Owasso family, 9/11 represents one of the happiest days of their lives.
Sharene Smith and her husband Matt, currently co-owners of Plum Craft Crazy Creative Studio, lived in the Houston area in 2001 and were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, Chance.
Sharene woke up on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, to the news of the tragic events that transpired on that day.
“I couldn’t believe what was going on,” Sharene said. “I felt terrible for those people and their families.”
Just a few hours later, she was not feeling well. With her due date still a month away, Sharene figured she was experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions. As the contractions continued, Sharene contacted her doctor and was instructed to drive to Houston Memorial Herman Hospital for admission.
By the time the couple completed the 90-minute drive to the hospital, Sharene was dilated between 5-6 centimeters. Just hours later, 11:21 p.m. to be exact, Chance was born.
Chance was a little jaundiced, but had no other effects from being premature.
While the birth of her first son came earlier than expected, Sharene said Chance’s arrival came at just the right time.
“He was here for a reason that day. It’s a blessing,” she said. “He wasn’t even supposed to be here that day.”
The terrorist attacks on 9/11 halted airline travel, which kept extended family from visiting the Smiths with their new addition. Sharene’s family lived in Alva, while Matt’s mother resided in California at the time.
The Smiths had their second child, Violet, two years later and eventually moved to Owasso in 2010.
Chance, who officially enters adulthood on Wednesday, is a senior through Epic Charter Schools. After earning his diploma, he plans on joining the Navy and plans to eventually try out to be a Navy Seal.
Following his military service, Chance aspires to go into public speaking.