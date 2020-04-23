An Owasso student is among four pending spring graduates from Rogers State University who have been accepted to Oklahoma State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa for fall 2020.
This milestone continues a recent trend, which has seen more than 150 RSU students move onto professional schools pursuing medical, healthcare and veterinary careers.
Owasson Abbigail Hollihan, along with Matthew Choate, William Redmond and Colton Smith, will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Molecular Biology.
“These students exemplify the Hillcat spirit,” RSU President Dr. Larry Rice said. “Soon they will be serving on the front lines and caring for those in our communities. Never before has there been a more compelling time to ensure that the future is staffed with bright and caring healthcare providers.”