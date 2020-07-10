ALDI is expanding its curbside grocery pickup after a successful pilot program in select markets, the grocery store business said.
Curbside grocery pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country by the end of July.
“Our curbside grocery pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S.
“We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone.”
ALDI has stores in Owasso, Tulsa and Broken Arrow, which are now offering the service.
At shop.ALDI.us, customers can access the full selection of ALDI products. To find the nearest ALDI store that offers curbside grocery pickup, visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app.