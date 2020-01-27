An alleged shoplifter was hospitalized following a police chase that led to a rollover crash in Owasso over the weekend.
Around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, officers responded to a theft at Lowe’s off of 96th Street, where employees claimed that a man fled the store with over $1,000 worth of power tools, according to the police report.
A short time later, an officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, at which time the suspect allegedly accelerated and attempted to flee the scene, the report shows.
Officers pursued the vehicle southbound on U.S. 169 to 56th Street, where it exited the ramp at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled over into a guardrail.
The driver, identified as 24-year-old Danny Hamilton, of Broken Arrow, as well as a female passenger, were injured and transported to local hospitals, the report shows.
All westbound lanes of 56th Street were closed due to the crash. All stolen merchandise was recovered by Lowe's loss-prevention employees who came to the crash scene and positively identified Hamilton as the theft suspect.