The City of Owasso must comply with an Open Records Act request to release a seven-year old investigative report involving a former city manager, according to an Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals decision filed Thursday.
Former Owasso City Councilor Patrick Ross had appealed a district court finding that, pursuant to the ORA, the city had properly refused disclosure of what was known as the “Fortney Report,” which probed misconduct complaints lodged against former City Manager Rodney Ray.
The appellate court ruled that the city failed to show why the record should not be made available and instructed the district court to order the municipality to comply with Ross’s Open Records request, documents indicate.
“It’s a win for transparency, that’s for sure,” Christopher Camp, an attorney who represented Ross, said by phone. “… It’s a win across the board for good governance.”
Ross died in January from prostate cancer, Camp said.
The court wrote that the ORA request “involves specific questions why the City Manager, who was accused of misconduct, was granted a substantial severance package, paid for by the taxpayers of Owasso, instead of being fired.
“In short, it is a ‘core’ Open Records matter going directly to questions of the legitimacy of the Mayor and City Council’s good governance and use of funds, and the citizens’ inherent political power to inquire into these matters. City identifies no valid privacy, state or public interests in withholding the Report … ”
To investigate the allegations against Ray, the city in 2013 hired private attorney Guy Fortney, who produced a report. After several public meetings, the city approved a resignation pact for Ray, extending him a severance package worth $185,073. Ross objected to the settlement and the use of public funds on grounds Ray’s contract explicitly required the forfeiture of severance pay if his contract was severed for cause, documents show.
The municipality denied the release of the report, which the Tulsa World also sought through the Act, saying it was confidential.
Later in 2013, Ross sued Owasso alleging violations of the Open Meetings Act and a violation of the ORA. The city countersued, claiming that Ross had breached confidentiality requirements and attorney-client privilege by filing his petition. In 2015, the parties jointly dismissed all claims with prejudice, excepting only the city’s refusal to disclose the report pursuant to the ORA.
The next year, the district court granted summary judgment to Owasso, finding the report was “not subject to disclosure.” Ross appealed.
The city “did little to establish any public or governmental interest in keeping the Report secret,” the appellate court wrote. It want on to say that “… the contents of the Report appear central to the question of whether City Manager’s employment should have been severed for cause … ”
The municipality’s interpretation of the Open Records Act gives it unlimited discretion to release personnel records is contrary to the majority of legislative and Supreme Court statements regarding to ORA, documents indicate.
It is the “public policy of the State of Oklahoma that the people are vested with the inherent right to know and be fully informed about their government,” and the legislature’s “emphatic message to government agencies is, unless otherwise specifically excluded, the public must have prompt and reasonable access to records,” the appellate court wrote.
Ray was suspended with pay May 24, 2013, the same day the council ordered an investigation into his office to look into an undisclosed employee ethics complaint.
The following month, the city released two police videos of a Feb. 1, 2013 traffic stop involving a city councilor, who was driven home by police after first being told he was being arrested for DUI. The councilor never was charged or jailed in connection with the stop, during which he told officers he had “had a few drinks.”
According to an internal memo, Ray ordered the deletion of the videos in April 2013.
Late that year, a Tulsa County grand jury returned no indictment as a result of an investigation that targeted Ray and others tied to the city.
While the panel identified no criminal activity concerning Ray, it did find “unethical and/or questionable” actions on his part.