A man from Hot Springs, Arkansas, is accused of running around an Owasso hotel nude while high on drugs and causing a disturbance.
Around 9:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, witnesses at SureStay Plus Hotel on 76th Street reported that a man was roaming through the lobby and hallways screaming, possibly under the influence of drugs, according to the police report.
Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Muhammad Azim Khan completely nude in the main lobby of the hotel. Upon seeing the police, Khan ran away and tried to get into the elevator before officers chased him and secured him in handcuffs, the report shows.
It states that Khan showed signs of being under the influence of illegal drugs. He was not registered as a guest of the hotel, but employees found evidence that he had been staying inside a room that was supposed to be vacant.
Khan was charged with indecent exposure, outraging public decency and public intoxication. He was transported to Tulsa County Jail on bond of $2,600 with a court date of Friday, Oct. 11.