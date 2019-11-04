Arvest Bank’s newest branch held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Owasso on Friday afternoon.
Staff hosted a tailgate-style grand-opening event with games, prizes and a bounce house as well as hamburgers and hot dogs and other treats for the public.
The bank, located at 13716 E. 106th St. N., officially opened its doors on Oct. 14.
The new 4,200-square-foot facility features nine offices, four drive-through lanes, a drive-up ATM lane and safe deposit boxes.
Serves such as consumer lending, deposit services, commercial and small business lending, mortgage loans, mortgage servicing, Arvest Wealth Management and Private Banking, are offered as well.
Manhattan Construction was the general contractor, and McFarland Architects was the architect for the project.