Ascension St. John Owasso celebrated a major event this week.
In October 2018, St. John Health System announced plans to add Ascension to its name as part of a national effort to make it easier for patients and families to access the care they need and navigate their health.
Ascension St. John Owasso on Monday commemorated its new name with a special “One Ascension” celebration on the first floor, where a full rebrand has taken place.
A celebration was also held Monday at Tulsa and Bartlesville system sites, and events are scheduled at other branches across northeastern Oklahoma this week.
In addition to celebrating its unified brand on Monday, Ascension St. John Owasso highlighted its five-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, awarded at the end of January.
Speakers at the ceremony included Ascension Executive Vice President of Mission Integration Maureen McGuire and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Nick Ragone, as well as Ascension St. John Owasso President and COO David Phillips.
St. John Health System merged with Ascension in 2013. Ascension is the largest Catholic and nonprofit health care provider in the country, and includes more than 2,600 sites in 20 states and the District of Columbia.