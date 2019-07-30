My HVAC system is older but seems to be running fine. Do I still need to worry about annual maintenance?
Having annual maintenance done on your HVAC system with Dale & Lee’s Service has many benefits.
For a relatively small investment, you could save money by preventing costly breakdowns, reduce your energy bills and extend the life of your system. This is an important service to stay protected under warranty. HVAC manufacturers require proof of annual maintenance when a repair claim is submitted.
Dale & Lee’s Service provides this maintenance program for a very affordable price. Regular maintenance on your HVAC system will extend the life of your system. Some of the components that make your HVAC system work are fairly expensive. With the Dale & Lee’s Service annual maintenance program, we will service the AC in the spring and the furnace in the fall.
The AC service includes cleaning and replacing filters as needed, checking refrigerant charge, tighten electrical connections and ensure all controls are working properly. We will also check for proper voltage, amp draws, check and clean your condensate drain line, clean the outdoor coils and check belts for proper tensions.
The furnace service will check the heating operation, including ignition controls, safety controls, heat exchanger and carbon monoxide. We will check and replace the filters, check thermostat calibration and clean the blowers if needed.
During your maintenance visit, the technician can identify potential problems and correct them before they become serious and costly. Maintenance visits should be done twice a year. These are done in spring and fall.
If you are on an annual maintenance plan, you are less likely to skip a visit. We will send you a reminder twice a year for you to call us and schedule your maintenance visit.
Give yourself that peace of mind and call us today to get started on our annual preventive maintenance plan.
