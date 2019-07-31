With school starting up soon, what are some age-appropriate activities for my children?
The shift from summer to fall can be abrupt for kids going back to school.
Many families spend the middle of August scurrying around just like the frantic squirrels, only they’re gathering notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and clothes, instead of nuts and berries. And instead of preparing for winter, students are preparing for life. With all the timelines and to-do lists, it’s easy to forget to actually enjoy life. At the YMCA, we offer programs and services that support healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.
Our Youth Sports leagues are one example, and we’re now forming soccer, tee-ball, and volleyball teams for our fall season. The YMCA often has the privilege of being where young athletes are introduced to a sport, and we focus on skill development, character development, and FUN. Kids on Y teams get a participation medal when they complete a season, because the first step toward anything is showing up and doing your best.
Before and after school, our GO Club, (GO stands for Graduate Oklahoma) welcomes over 200 K-5 students from all the public elementary schools in Owasso districts. GO is a research-based program developed to incorporate homework time and tutoring, STEM, art, and physical activity into those critical hours between 3-6 p.m.
The Y is also where the whole family can combine Fun & Fitness. Come try our Family Yoga class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or, let us keep your little ones active and safe in Play & Learn. When they turn 8, your kids can go to some classes with you, or attend a one-time orientation and use our fitness floor. By age 12 kids can be in the facility on their own, shooting hoops, taking a class, or in the pool during open swim. At 16 they can use the weight room, and get trained for their first job as one of our lifeguards.
Owasso Family YMCA
8300 N. Owasso Expy., Owasso