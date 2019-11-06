Q: What is a fun way to earn some extra money for the upcoming holiday season?
A: Come check out how fun, fabulous and flexible we are at Custom Maid while also earning some holiday spending money!
We like to have fun while also providing the best housekeeping and customer service in Owasso. We provide all the knowledge and tools you’ll need to be successful here at Custom Maid. We are a group of fabulous women empowering other fabulous women and we invite you to join us! We have flexible scheduling to meet your needs and make it easy to earn that extra cash for the holidays. You’ll meet some of our fantastic clients (the best around!) and feel a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day. Every day is something and someone new or different, so you’ll never be bored. Plus, we get the opportunity to play with so many doggos!
How can earning holiday money being any more fun than that? We have regular team celebrations, so you’ll know your contribution is important. We really do offer the most fun work environment and the best team around.
To sum it up, we want you to come and see how easy and fun it is to make some holiday spending money with us. Come join our fun, fabulous and flexible team and see what you didn’t know you’ve been missing! You might even want to stick around past the holidays.
Custom Maid
PH: 918-376-4114
Website: www.custommaidok.com