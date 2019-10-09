owasso crash

Troopers investigate a fatal crash along Oklahoma 20 outside Owasso. MIKE STRAIN/Tulsa World

 By Mike Strain Tulsa World

At least one person died Wednesday morning in a crash along a highway in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the two vehicle crash about 6:20 a.m. along Oklahoma 20 near 177th East Avenue, and remained on scene about 7:30 a.m. 

The crash involved Owasso High School students, the district confirmed in a news release. 

"Our school family is heartbroken with the news of this tragic accident," the release states. "District counselors will be available for students and staff at Owasso High School on both campuses today and as long as needed." 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455