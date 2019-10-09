At least one person died Wednesday morning in a crash along a highway in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers were called to the two vehicle crash about 6:20 a.m. along Oklahoma 20 near 177th East Avenue, and remained on scene about 7:30 a.m.
The crash involved Owasso High School students, the district confirmed in a news release.
"Our school family is heartbroken with the news of this tragic accident," the release states. "District counselors will be available for students and staff at Owasso High School on both campuses today and as long as needed."
