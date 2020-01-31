Owasso residents will soon start to see several small cell towers installed by AT&T across the community.
Small cell towers offer subscribers better 5G access in areas that can’t accommodate larger cell sites by providing a denser range of coverage.
“In short…small cells make network connections faster and increase network capacity in crowded areas, including parts of Owasso,” said Dale Ingram, director of news relations at AT&T.
Ingram confirmed recently that the global service provider plans to debut the facilities in the region sometime in the near future.
“We hope to have small cells operational and serving customers in Owasso this year,” he said.
Each cell is supported by a pole installed throughout residential neighborhoods and commercial developments.
Ingram said he and his team are still working with the City of Owasso to determine the number of cells to be installed and the exact locations they will be positioned.
Per the Oklahoma Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act, signed into law in April 2018, AT&T is allowed to erect the structures as long as the company utilizes a public right-of-way or easement.
As such, Owasso City Council on Jan. 21 approved an ordinance that allows staff to regulate the permitting, placement and aesthetics of the new cellular equipment, as well as charge the provider a fee for each installation.