The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain is seeking talented young artists in Owasso to attend its annual arts academy for high school students, held June 13-28.
Auditions will be held for chorus and orchestra on Feb. 6 at Owasso High School. Auditions for other disciplines will be held across the state, January 18-February 10.
“Oklahoma is full of young talent, and we are excited to be coming to Owasso,” said OAI President and CEO Julie Cohen. “Attending OSAI is a transformative experience, and every high school student across the state should have the opportunity to audition.”
Students can audition in up to four of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting, film and video, orchestra and photography. Every accepted student receives a full scholarship to attend the program, provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and other private donors.
Students accepted to the academy will spend two weeks at Quartz Mountain studying with award-winning faculty from across the United States. Students receive collegiate-level instruction and hone their artistic abilities. OSAI alumni include such accomplished artists as actor, writer and director Tim Blake Nelson, world-renowned harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and the creative force behind the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond.
To attend OSAI, applicants must be Oklahoma residents and at least 15 years old by September 1, 2020. Graduating seniors are eligible. For more information about OSAI, including audition schedule and discipline requirements, visit oaiquartz.org.
The Oklahoma Arts Institute is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977. This project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.