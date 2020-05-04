It was back to business for some local restaurants on Friday, May 1.
Dining establishments exclusive to Owasso, including Duffy’s Grill, Drip Owasso and Mr. Panchos, as well as Collinsville eateries like Karen’s Country Kitchen and Silver Dollar Café, have reopened their dining rooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants across the state have resorted to carry-out and delivery services only since mid-March due to the coronavirus. Gov. Kevin Stitt in his latest provision said they could officially reopen their buildings starting last week, as long as they adhere to strict sanitation protocols.
Sam Diab, owner of Duffy’s Grill, 11610 E. 86th St. N., decided to welcome customers back in Friday morning. Operating the restaurant for over eight years, Diab said he was impacted by the shutdown but is optimistic going forward.
“It’s hard when you live all these years, everything is good, beautiful life, and boom, some kind of virus,” Diab said. “Now it’s like back to the life, not 100%, but hopefully everything will be OK.”
Owasson Matt Holford, who dined at Duffy’s with two of his coworkers on Friday, said he’s glad to be able to go out to eat again with his friends.
“It’s a good feeling being able to come back and sit at a table and have a good meal,” Holford said. “It’s being able to sit down with your coworkers and enjoy a nice, peaceful lunch, so it’s good to get back in the normal routine.”
For Christy Stephens, general manager of Silver Dollar Café, reopening her dining room on Friday has brought a sense of relief to her and her staff who have struggled to maintain profits during the closure.
“We weren’t making it with just carry-out only … it was half or less of our business,” Stephens said. “It’s amazing that we’re open again and people are in. (They) are out and meeting with friends and having a good time.”
May 1 marked a different milestone for Donnie Eldridge, who celebrated the official grand opening of his new microbrewery, Emersumnice, anchoring the Mowery Retail and Lofts complex in Owasso’s Redbud District.
Emersumnice, jargon for “them are some nice …,” encompasses 4,100 square feet downstairs serving a wide range of beers and food items, and 1,600 upstairs in an area that also can be reserved for events, such as wedding receptions and business luncheons.
Tim and April Tibbles showed up at the brewery to try out the pizza menu. Every Friday for the past 25 years, the couple has dedicated their lunchtime to eating out for a day date, and they were thankful to get back to their routine.
“We’ve had to change the way we’ve done (the date) the last several weeks,” Tim said, “but we’re excited things are opening back up; we’re excited we can support a local restaurant and help bring things back to some sense of normalcy.”
April added, “Just being able to get out and have a date and spend some quality time, support a local business, is really cool.”
Other restaurants like Baja Jacks, SMOKE Woodfire Grill and Mad Eats, however, are keeping their dining rooms closed until later in the month or longer to ensure the safety of their customers and staff.
Jack Coleman, owner of Baja Jacks, 9045 N. 121st E. Ave., said he decided to wait until the state kicks off Phase 2 of the reopening process to welcome customers back in.
“To keep safe boundaries, we would have to dramatically reduce seating and make some big operational changes to meet the requirements,” Coleman said. “We are (also) concerned about another flare-up. I don’t want to be on an open/close/open/close rollercoaster.”
SMOKE owner Tommy Coulter echoed Coleman’s sentiments, adding, “We’re likely still a few weeks from opening. We’re still working on it. Right now I’d say in the next 10 to 20 days.”