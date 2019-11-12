Bailey Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Bailey has participated in Leapfrog's report for eight years and has continued to maintain a high standing, with the 2019 fall grade serving as the hospital’s fifth time receiving the top title, according to Leapfrog’s website.
“We are extremely proud to receive an ‘A’ from Leapfrog again,” Keith Mason, CEO of Bailey Medical Center, said in a release. “The staff at Bailey Medical Center works diligently to provide safe, quality care for all of our patients.”
Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog, added, “‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error. It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Bailey was also named the recipient of the prestigious Ardent Cup in March, was named among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare magazine in May, and was recognized by the Oklahoma Hospital Association for meeting a vaccination rate of 96% or higher during the 2018-2019 flu season in August.