Angie Carlile, a registered nurse at Bailey Medical Center, goes above and beyond to give back to her patients.
Carlile was recently honored with the Owasso hospital’s inaugural DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize medical staff who provide outstanding care to patients and their families on a daily basis. Bailey co-sponsors the award with Ardent Heath Services.
Carlile received a nomination from a young mother and her husband whom she helped during their first labor.
“They were very nervous about their delivery experience, but through her presence and care, Angie was able to calm their fears and make their first birth experience amazing,” said Ruby Triplett, chief nursing officer. “Angie is a wonderful nurse who daily demonstrates care, compassion and knowledge to her patients.”
Carlile was one of two nurses at Bailey to be name recipients of the DAISY Award. The other will be announced later this year.
Patients, families and colleagues may nominate nurses through a nomination form, which is available at Bailey Medical Center. The DAISY committee at the hospital chooses the award recipient, and awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.