Leslie Stelzer, a registered nurse at Bailey Medical Center, received the prestigious DAISY Award for her outstanding efforts in her field.
The award is part of the Daisy Foundation’s mission to recognize the compassionate care nurses provide patients and families every day.
Ardent Health Services co-sponsors the accolade at Bailey.
Stelzer earned a nomination from a patient and his wife from The Kirk Center for Bariatrics where she is employed as clinical nurse manager.
“The patient attributes his post-op success to the kind attention and education that Leslie provided,” Ruby Triplett, chief nursing officer at Bailey, said in a release. “Stories like this truly highlight what an extraordinary nurse Leslie is. I’m proud to work alongside her every day.”
Stelzer is the second registered nurse at Bailey to be presented with the DAISY Award. Angie Carlile was the first recipient in Sept. 2019.
Patients, families and colleagues may nominate nurses through a form, which is available at Bailey. The Daisy committee at the hospital chooses the recipient, and awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.