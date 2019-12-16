Employees at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso recently organized an Angel Tree collection for Avant Public Schools.
Items were delivered on Monday, Dec. 16, to assist students of all ages from elementary up to the 8th grade.
“Avant was severely affected by floods this summer,” said Keith Mason, CEO of Bailey Medical Center. “We wanted to know how we could help, so we worked with Cindi Hemm, Avant Public Schools superintendent, to come up with a plan.”
Hospital departments adopted entire classrooms and collected gloves, hats, books and age-appropriate toys for each student in the class. Bailey also donated 100 canned hams to help feed families.
“I wish I could say I was surprised by the support of our employees, but it came as no surprise to me,” Mason said. “Within 30 minutes of our request, all classrooms were spoken for. I’m grateful that we can provide a little bit of relief for these families this holiday season.”
In November, Bailey Medical Center and the Bailey Education Foundation also donated 14 boxes of coats and winter clothes, along with a couple TVs and Christmas decorations to Avant Public Schools.