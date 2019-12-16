Weather Alert

...MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A SECONDARY BAND OF LIGHT SNOW MIXED WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL MOVE THROUGH PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE IN A FEW LOCALIZED AREAS ALONG THE OKLAHOMA, KANSAS BORDER. ALSO A LIGHT GLAZE IS LIKELY ON ELEVATED SURFACES AND A FEW AREA ROADWAYS AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE UPPER 20S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POTENTIAL FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ARKANSAS, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-800-245- 1672 OR GO TO IDRIVEARKANSAS.COM. IN OKLAHOMA, FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&