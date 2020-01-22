The Center for Bariatrics at Bailey Medical Center held its annual weight-loss celebration on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The event, formerly called graduation, is an opportunity for bariatric patients at the Owasso hospital to celebrate the goals they’ve achieved since their surgery and support others’ accomplishments as well.
Over the last decade, the Center has performed more than 4,000 bariatric surgeries and has celebrated post-op patients’ lifestyle changes through its yearly celebration event since its start in 2011.
In addition to honoring patients, the Center unveiled its new name: The Kirk Center for Bariatrics, christened after Dr. JoeBob Kirk, former medical director and current development director at the bariatric wing.
“I came to Bailey when it was just dirt on the ground, so this is an extreme honor for me,” Kirk said at the event, as noted in a release. “Watching the program grow to what it is today has been a blessing for me.”
Keith Mason, CEO of Bailey Medical Center, also spoke about the impact Kirk has had on the hospital and the bariatric department.
“Since the beginning of the program, JoeBob has been a pivotal part of it,” Mason said. “His leadership has grown this program to where it is today. If you look around at our patients, you know the impact he has made on each of them. There’s no question that he is the heart of Bailey Bariatrics.”
During the rest of the celebration, patients shared their “Now I can...” stories, where they acknowledge health achievements or what they can now do that they couldn’t before surgery, such as playing with grandkids or walking a 5K marathon.
“I’m proud of this vital service we offer and the employees who make it what it is today,” Kirk said. “Even more so, I am in awe of our patients and the metabolic changes they make in their lives. I’m so thankful they trust us with their care and that we get to witness their lives change.”