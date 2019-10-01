Bailey Medical Center in Owasso was named in the nation’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare magazine.
The hospital was among 12 Ardent Health Services-affiliated organizations to receive the prestigious recognition.
Modern Healthcare made the initial announcement in May this year, but released the rankings of the dozen organizations at the end of September.
Bailey placed 11th on the list, with this year serving as the hospital’s eighth time in the ranking.
Modern Healthcare’s rankings are based on interviews with leaders and physicians, and a confidential employee survey that assesses satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment and culture.
Bailey came in behind Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, ranked No. 6 in its second year on the list, as well as Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, No. 8, who won a special Millennials Award for creating a culture that attracts and retains the millennial workforce.
The Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa along with Hillcrest Hospital in Pryor and Henryetta were also named on this year’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list.
Bailey received the Ardent Cup in March for the fifth time for its outstanding overall performance and commitment to excellence in 2018.
In November, the hospital was also one of 855 across the United States to be awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade for meeting high safety standards.