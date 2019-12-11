Hundreds of local children will receive a bicycle this Christmas thanks to the generosity of the community.
K95.5 FM morning co-host and Owasso graduate Natalie Cash held her fifth-annual Bikes for Kids fundraiser this week in the west parking lot of Owasso High School.
Bikes for Kids returned to Owasso for the second consecutive year, a first for the campaign.
Cash climbed up scaffolding to a small tent about 30 feet high, where she stayed until she reached 955 donated bikes on Wednesday. In fact, Cash exceeding this year’s goal by 645, bringing in over 1,600 cycles.
Dale & Lee’s was one of several Owasso businesses who donated to the event. Other local contributors included Dr. Jonathan Ballard from Complete Care Chiropractic, Sunday & Edwards Group and Academy Sports + Outdoors.
In a Facebook post following Cash’s decent on Wednesday, K95.5 FM stated, “Thank you SO much for your generosity! We want to thank Academy Sports and Outdoors, all of our first responders, and everyone that made this possible!”
The donated bikes will be distributed to several nonprofit organizations around the area.
“You can get anything for Christmas but a bicycle is one of those things you’ll never ever forget,” Cash said in a previous story. “That’s why I love this so much.”
In its first four years, Bikes for Kids has brought in approximately 4,800 bicycles.