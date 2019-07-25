Several residents participated in the Owasso Boots & Badges Blood Drive, held at Owasso City Hall on Thursday (see PHOTO gallery).
The annual event, hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, gives local police and fire departments an opportunity to compete in a friendly competition to see who can rally the most donors.
This year, 58 people gave blood, with 30 donating to the Owasso Fire Department and 27 donating to the Owasso Police Department, giving OFD a final advantage by only three votes.
“Obviously the win is for the community, it’s for the people that need the blood,” Owasso Deputy Fire Chief Jon Wintle said. “We appreciate the people that showed up today and took a little time out of the day to help somebody who may need it.”
Marla Roberts, account manager for OBI, said Owasso citizens’ efforts on Thursday to give back helped fulfill the organization’s continued mission to collect nearly 1,200 units of blood every day that are needed to maintain a secure supply for the state.
“Having support from Owasso during the hot summer months means that we can continue to provide hope, health and healing to those that need blood,” Roberts said.
Donors received a limited edition Boots & Badges T-shirt for their generosity.